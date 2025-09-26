Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI): A policeman was suspended in Gurgaon for allegedly stalking a woman in a PCR van and sending inappropriate messages to her on her social media account, Gurugram Police PRO informed.

The woman, an influencer, alleged that the policeman traced her on social media using her car's number plate and sent several unsolicited messages, claiming he wanted to befriend her.

Also Read | Raipur Steel Plant Collapse: 6 Killed, Several Injured After Portion of Under-Construction Godavari Ispat Plant Crashes, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Expresses Sorrow (Video).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DO8G_lZko4Z/?igsh=dmpwMWtqYjU3NWQy

The influencer posted on her social media account related to the alleged harassment, alleging that on the night of September 14, while driving in Gurugram, a police PCR van followed her. Shortly after returning home, she received a comment on her Instagram video from an account named 'Simran Chopra', asking about her in the car in Sector 45.

Also Read | Odisha Weather Update and Forecast: Several Parts of State Receive Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert.

The social media influencer claimed that the police officer later admitted to messaging her, allegedly that he had obtained her name from her car's license plate number. In the messages, the officer allegedly commented on her appearance and requested friendship. Disturbed by the incident, she filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station in Gurugram.

She further claimed that when summoned by the SHO along with the officer, the police had asked her to ignore the messages and block him. She was told, "Madam, why are you so hurt? What did he say? He had no ill intentions. If you don't want to be friends with him, block him."

In her video, the influencer explains that she was stunned by the police's mentality.

"After all, if those who are responsible for our safety behave like this, then who will provide us justice?" The influencer alleges, "I am about to turn 50, and this is happening to me. Just imagine how much younger girls must be going through," she added.

On the matter, speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police said, "On September 23rd, a case was filed against the police officer involved in the incident, and he was suspended."

Kumar further stated that the Gurugram Police has a zero-tolerance policy against such acts, whether committed by police officers or civilians. Legal action will be taken against anyone who engages in illegal activities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)