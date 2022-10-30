Gurugram, Oct 30 (PTI) A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead in sleep at his home by unidentified assailants in early hours on Sunday, police said here.

Dharmesh Yadav of Dundahera village was sleeping in his under-construction house in Sector 22, where two armed men murdered him around 2 am.

Also Read | Noida Police Bans Drone Use Till November 2 in View of President Droupadi Murmu and UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Scheduled Visit.

A worker sleeping in the same building raised an alarm and informed the victim's family, DCP Deepak Sarahan said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and tried to take the body in custody for a post-mortem but the victim's family members refused, demanding the arrest of the accused first.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Govt Forms 586 Teams to Ensure Ban on Construction, Demolition Activities.

Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran assured the family that the accused will be nabbed soon, only after that the body was handed over to police.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, said the victim was shot in the head.

"The reason behind the murder is not known but we are trying to nab the accused. With the help of a CCTV footage, we are trying to identify them. The accused will be arrested soon," DCP (West) Deepak Saharan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)