Gurugram, Apr 29 (PTI) The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday said it has arrested two brothers in connection with a multi-crore heist here in 2021 and recovered Rs 1.84 crore from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Sonu Dabas and Monu Dabas, residents of Sector 2, Rohtak. They carried a reward of Rs 10,000 each on their heads, an STF spokesperson said.

"The two accused were arrested from Jaipur on April 21 and we had taken them on seven-day police remand. Rs 1.84 crore was recovered from them," said Jaiveer Rathee, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), STF Gurugram.

In this case, 25 accused have been arrested and a total of Rs 14,50,77,000 has been recovered so far. During the probe, the names of other people came to the fore and they will be investigated soon, he said.

On August 21, 2021, a theft was reported by an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Limited at its office in GurgaonOne society, Sector 84.

Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, who allegedly masterminded the heist, and his gang members broke into the flat from where the company's office was being run and decamped with cash worth crores of rupees.

An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station in connection with the incident and the probe was handed over to the Sector-31 Crime Branch on August 25, 2021.

The Crime Branch arrested 10 accused before the case was transferred to the STF on October 30, 2021.

Lagarpuria, two Delhi-based businessmen and two doctors from Gurugram are among those who have been arrested so far by the STF.

