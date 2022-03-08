Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old domestic help was allegedly kidnapped by four men in a car when she was headed to her workplace in sector 81 on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The police initially registered a case of wrongful confinement but when she called her brother informing about the kidnap, a case of abduction was registered on Monday. Police said probe into the case is on.

An audio clip has also gone viral in which the victim can be heard crying for help. An FIR of kidnap has been registered at Kherki Daula police station.

According to the complaint filed by Pramod, native of Uttar Pradesh and presently living with his family in a rented house in Sikanderpur Sihi village, his daughter, who works as a domestic help, had left for work around 1.30pm on Sunday.

When she did not reach the flat where she was supposed to work, the owner called her father seeking her whereabouts.

Unable to collect any detail about her location, they approached the police with a complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 346 (wrongfully confines) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station, but on Monday when Kuldeep, the domestic help's brother, got a call from her seeking help, he recorded the call and submitted it to police.

"Her call lasted for just 26 seconds during which she told me that she was kidnapped by four men and they were taking her to some other place. She was crying for help and told me that there were four kidnappers who were also thrashing her. I submitted the call recording audio clip but after there was no action from police even after over 24 hours," Kuldeep told PTI.

After getting the call recording of victim, the police flung into action and added section 365 (kidnap) of IPC in the FIR and started conducting raids to nab the accused.

"We are conducting raids at suspected places while the mobile of the victim is switched off. We hope that the accused will be nabbed soon and the woman will be rescued," said inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

