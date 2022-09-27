Gurugram, Sep 27 (PTI) A poultry farm owner and his brother were shot at and thrashed by a group of armed men here allegedly over business rivalry, police said on Tuesday

The incident happened on Monday around 9 pm outside a store in Vatika Kunj Colony, they said.

Mohit, who runs a poultry farm in Vatika Kunj area, sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the complaint filed by his brother Advocate Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Rithoj village, Mohit was sitting in the car while he went inside the store.

In the meantime, around 20 people in two Scorpio cars, a Swift car and two motorcycles came and started beating Mohit with sticks and rods, he said.

The miscreants smashed the panes of the car and when Kumar came to his brother's rescue an accused fired a shot at him and the bullet passed near his ear, the complaint stated.

Kumar alleged that when people started gathering on the spot, the miscreants threatened to kill them and fled from the spot leaving a car behind.

It is alleged Mohit was attacked by the same men twice before this, police said.

The accused were identified as Vipin, Vicky, Rocky, Twinkle, Raje, Dalbir alias Dallu, Vikrant, Mahesh, Vicky, Kapil and 10-12 unidentified men, he said in his complaint.

Advocate Jaikaran, the victim's cousin, alleged that the attack was carried out in enmity over Mohit's poultry farm business.

Sub Inspector Amit Kumar said raids are being conducted to nab the accused who are absconding. They will be nabbed soon.

An FIR has been registered against the accused people under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 25 (1) B of Arms Act at Bhondsi police station, police said.

