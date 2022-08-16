Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) A security guard of a residential society here was arrested for repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday, adding the victim's mother works in the residential complex.

The accused was identified as Satnam Singh. Police said he also threatened the victim who is a class 8 student.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim's mother, an FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Monday.

According to police, the matter came to fore when the accused held the girl's hand in presence of her mother.

"I slapped him. Only after that my daughter confided to me that the accused already raped her four times,” the mother said in her complaint.

The mother told police that she works in the Sector 84 society and her daughter often comes to meet her after school.

“The accused had been doing this since January and would threaten my daughter that if she tells anyone, he will stop our entry into the society. He also lured my daughter to get her a mobile phone and new clothes," she said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under POCSO Act and police nabbed the accused on Monday night.

“The accused guard confessed that he committed the crime. He was produced in a city court that sent him to judicial custody,” said Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

