Gurugram, Jun 21 (PTI) Five people were arrested on Wednesday after a group of men allegedly thrashed an eatery owner, hurled religious slurs at him and vandalised his small shop here for refusing them free biryani, police said.

They said the accused -- 10 have been named in an FIR alongside other unnamed individuals -- recorded the act on their phones as they beat up Mohammad Masood who ran his Shama Biryani and Chicken Corner near Vatika Chowk, Badshahpur.

Masood returned to his home in Bihar out of fear after the incident on June 17, they said.

Police swung into action after the videos were widely shared on social media and reached constable Praveen, who filed a complaint.

The FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station and five of the accused -- Naveen, Chhota Monu, Priyanshu alias Boda, Anil Kumar and Rohit Yadav -- were arrested, police said, adding they are being interrogated.

The other named accused are: Bada Monu, Battu, his brother Tanishq, Amit and Harsh Bhardwaj. All the accused are from Rithoj village.

Constable Praveen said the video showed some men kicking and pushing Masood around and vandalising his shop using sticks.

Police started initial investigation after the disturbing video emerged and they located the Shama chicken corner in a slum near Vatika chowk which was operated by Masood, assisted by his two brothers.

"I along with special police officer (SPO) Virender went to the shop which was found closed. I showed the video to the people nearby who confirmed the incident happened on June 17," Praveen has said in the complaint.

"Some boys were demanding money from the shop owner and hurling religious slurs. They also threatened to kill him. Now due to fear of these people, the shopkeeper has fled after closing his shop," he added.

Police said Chhota Monu and Bada Monu supply liquor and marijuana illegal in slums.

"On the day of the incident, Monu's friends went to Shama Biryani and Chicken Corner to bring biryani in Monu's name. But Mohammad Masood told them that Monu already owed him around Rs 1600-1700 and as he is a poor man, he cannot give it for free," according to the complaint filed by constable Praveen.

Riled up, they returned from there but soon Monu came with his associates and they thrashed Masood, Praveen said.

"The accused also made a video while thrashing him and put it on Instagram and Whatsapp. It went viral," Praveen said.

He said no compliant was filed by Masood and his kin before he returned to his village in Bihar. His brothers are now taking care of the shop.

"They (the brothers) say had they complained to the police, they would have 'got our shop closed'," Praveen has said in his complaint.

He also said Battu had attacked police personnel in an Emergency Response Vehicle last year after he was arrested. He was currently out on bail.

The accused would often force meat shop-owners in the area to down the shutter especially on Tuesdays, and thrash those who resisted, Praveen said in his complaint.

The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causing damage), 153A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion), 387 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday.

"Monu and Naveen have criminal records also. Five cases including keeping illegal arms, illegal liquor and ruckus are registered against Monu while four cases including ruckus and brawl are registered against Naveen," said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

"We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab other accused”, said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

