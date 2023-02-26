Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) The millennium city is all decked up to host a G20 Working Group Meeting on anti-corruption from March 1 to 4, an official said on Sunday.

District Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said representatives from 39 countries are expected to take part in this event, where they will discuss the anti-corruption measures taken up in their countries and to what extent these measures were successful in curbing corruption and what more needs to be done.

They will share the good governance practices followed in their countries, meaning thereby, that the G20 countries will try to learn from each other's experiences.

The outcome of the discussion will be shared with all participating countries and international organisations, he said.

The issue of corruption is grave in many nations across the world and the G20 nations, along with multilateral institutions, needed to find solutions to the issue, Yadav added.

The senior officers of the state government and Gurugram district administration are taking due care to give a grand welcome to the foreign delegates.

DC said in Gurugram, 40 departmental hoardings of the public relations department, 44 roadways buses and branding were done on 275 bus queue shelters of city buses apart from 142 unipoles of municipal corporation (MCG).

Not only this, 100 city buses and 18 Volvo buses have been fully wrapped with the G20 event design. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has got done branding on rapid metro pillars and stations through corporate social responsibility (CSR), he said.

According to an official, the Gurugram district administration is organising various types of programs to make the general masses aware of this G20 event in Gurugram.

A model G20 summit was organised in educational institutions, wherein the institutions were asked to represent member countries of the Group 20 nations to spread awareness among the students and youth about the importance of G20. Raahgiri and Run for G-20 were also organised on Sunday morning, it said.

