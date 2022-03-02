Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) A woman working with a bakery in Sector 34 has accused two of her colleagues of molesting her, police here said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by her, the two men threatened to kill her and get her fired her from job.

The woman, who hails from Assam, accused Satish Sharma and Sanjay Chauhan, both her colleagues, of sexual harassment, said a police officer.

An FIR has been registered under section 354 (molestation) of the IPC at Sadar Police Station against both the accused who are absconding now, he said.

“It was on February 28 when they started fighting with me and then sexually harassed me. But I was shocked when they not only threatened to kill me but also threatened to get me fired from the job,” the woman said in her complaint, according to the police.

“We are look into the matter and verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Sadar Police Station.

