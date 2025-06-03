Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati proposed exploring province-level ties between Odisha and Da Nang in Vietnam.

Kambhampati made the proposal during his recent visit to Vietnam to accompany the sacred relics of Lord Buddha back to India.

He put forth the proposal during a meeting with Le Trung Chinh, the chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.

He said Odisha has a rich history, strong cultural traditions, and fast economic growth.

"We also have many important Buddhist sites. If Da Nang is interested, we can explore building ties between our two regions," he said.

Kambhampati said Buddhism has been a strong link between India and Vietnam for nearly 1,800 years.

He said India values its Buddhist heritage and is working to protect and promote Buddhist sites.

Cooperation between the two countries is expanding in areas like trade, defence, tourism, health, digital economy, education, and sustainable development, he said.

More direct flights between the two countries have helped improve people-to-people contact, he said.

