Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who reviewed the status of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in private universities in the state, on Thursday, laid emphasis on skilling the youth.

Students should be provided with the latest technological skills and knowledge to meet the challenges of the present day and future, as well, he said.

"This will give the needed self-confidence and capability to students to take on the world," Ravi said addressing the Vice Chancellors at the Raj Bhavan here.

Tamil Nadu, he said, is fairly ahead in the development and growth in the industrial sector. "Skill development of our human resource in the state should be our priority," he said and called for integration and active collaboration between academicians and industries.

He further said the gap between academic knowledge and needed industrial skills should be bridged to alleviate unemployment and its challenges.

"NEP-2020 is not just yet another education policy brought out post-Independence, but a comprehensive, revolutionary and transformative policy, which provided holistic approach to higher education that will help full realisation of the talents and potentials of our youth. It will help India become a fully developed nation by 2047," he said.

Vice-Chancellors of 20 private universites made a detailed presentation on implementing various aspects of the NEP, a release said.

The Governor thanked them for their enthusiastic involvement in implementing the NEP and expressed satisfaction and happiness over the progress made by the private universities.

