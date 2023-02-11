Guwahati, (Assam) [India] February 11 (ANI): The two-day ex-servicemen job seminar cum rally, which started at Narangi Military Station, Guwahati on Saturday, attracted large number of job seekers and top employers from across the region.

The event, aimed at connecting ex-servicemen with job opportunities, was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including military veterans and active-duty service members.

One of the highlights of the event was the attendance of senior Army and Civilian dignitaries including Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, who took the stage to address the gathering and highlighted the importance of supporting our veterans in their transition to civilian life.

He praised the efforts of the organizers and emphasized the need for continued support for ex-servicemen, who have selflessly served the nation.

The job Seminar cum Rally was a hub of activity, with veterans and employers alike taking advantage of the opportunity to network and connect. Participants had the chance to meet with recruiters and HR representatives from leading companies, as well as attend informative workshops and seminars on job search strategies, resume building, and interview skills.

Skill development initiative along with North Eastern Handicraft and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd educated veterans about various prospects towards being self-reliant.

The Job Seminar was a one-stop solution to all the requirements of veterans as the ESM rally was conducted along with the Job Seminar. The ESM rally provided an opportunity to various record offices and payment offices to address the grievances of the ESM.

Medical camps & CSD facilities were also provided to veterans.

The success of the Ex-Servicemen Job Seminar is a testament to the growing recognition of the value that veterans bring to the workforce and to the importance of supporting them when they retire from active service. (ANI)

