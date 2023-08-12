Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Guwahati High Court on Friday acquitted all 13 accused, including militants-turned-politicians Niranjan Hojai and Jewel Gorlosa, along with former Chief Executive Member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Mohet Hojai and government official RH Khan.

This verdict comes in connection with a multi-crore terror funding case that shook Assam's Dima Hasao district.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Mitali Thakuria, set aside a judgment from May 2017 that had resulted in the conviction and sentencing of the 13 accused by an NIA Special Court.

The Guwahati High Court's judgment declared that the earlier verdict did not stand up to scrutiny and was consequently quashed and set aside.

In the judgment, the Guwahati High Court highlighted significant lapses on the part of the Investigation Agency, the prosecution, and even the trial court itself.

The court pointed out that crucial witnesses were not examined, and the evidence presented did not meet the threshold of being reliable, admissible, and legally acceptable.

The prosecution's central claim, which alleged that the Dima Halim Daoga [DHD(J)] was a terrorist organization engaged in violent activities and that funds from the N.C. Hills Autonomous Council were funnelled to support these activities, was rejected by the Guwahati High Court after an exhaustive analysis of the presented evidence.

As a result, charges related to offences under the UA (P) Act and Section 120B of the IPC were deemed unsustainable.

The Guwahati High Court's ruling emphasizes the importance of rigorous and comprehensive investigation, reliable presentation of evidence, and adherence to legal standards in cases involving serious allegations.

The court's directive to share the judgment with key authorities, including the Director General of Police, Assam, and the senior-most officer of the prosecution department, underscores the need for future cases to meet the highest standards of due process and transparency. (ANI)

