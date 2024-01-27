Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): The 'GVL Republic Day Utsavam' was organised under the leadership of BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on the occasion of Republic Day at Visakhapatnam's RK Beach.

On Friday morning, Narasimha Rao, along with around 3,000 young men and women, conducted a 'colours walk' with a 400-meter-long national flag for "vibrant vizag".

All the youth chanted slogans of Vande Bharat and sang national anthems, pointing the flag towards the sky on the beach and walking for a kilometre on the sand.

From six in the morning, thousands of city dwellers and students participated in the "GVL Republic Festival" on the beach with discipline and dressed in t-shirts of the tricolour flag and entertained the beach as a national stage. Thousands of people from various states participating in the event saluted the flag-wearing "GVL 4 Vizag" flag-coloured t-shirts distributed there.

Boys and girls danced while holding flags and singing 'Vande Mataram'. GVL couple also joined them and wished everyone on the occasion of Republic Day.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has called upon the youth to follow Narendra Modi, as the role model of the Indian youth.

The beach was enlivened with a parade of thousands of flags.

Former BJP legislators Vishnukumar Raju, ex-servicemen, women and students enthusiastically participated in the programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)