Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to collaborate on leadership and technical training programmes aimed at skill development and professional excellence.

Under this strategic collaboration, HAL Management Academy (HMA) will design and deliver induction training, middle and senior management training, specialized workshops, and certification programs in key areas such as Six Sigma, Quality, Reliability, Data Analytics, and Industry 4.0.

The partnership will also facilitate industrial visits, knowledge-sharing sessions, joint conferences, internships, and projects, a release said.

The MoU was signed by Dr Srikantha Sharma, ED, HMA and Monideepa Roy, Head (Talent Management), BEML, in the presence of senior management officials from both organisations. (ANI)

