New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): To commemorate the 75th year of India as a Republic, the Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman Campaign Event will be held tomorrow in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Law & Justice, will grace the event.

Along with the Chief Justice of India and Law Minister, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court and Jogaram Patel, Law Minister of Rajasthan will also attend the programme.

Participants in the program comprise representatives from the Bar Association, judicial officers, Advocates, Field Level Functionaries of the law program under the DISHA scheme, Police Officials, Law students and faculty.

The event would witness the presence of different dignitaries and public figures to further highlight the goals and objectives of the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara campaign. In pursuance to this, the event at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is being organized so that it could also serve as a beacon for other States/ UTs to follow.

The event aims to reaffirm our collective commitment to the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India and celebrate the shared values that bind our nation. It will provide an opportunity for citizens to engage meaningfully in our democratic journey and empower them with knowledge about their rights and duties.

The event will witness the official launch of the program "Nyaya Sahayak" in 500 Aspirational blocks in India. They act as Community-based messengers for generating door-to-door awareness on legal services and solutions of DoJ in Aspirational Blocks & Districts. These Nyaya Sahayak would be responsible for conducting and ensuring Door to door delivery of Legal services where they will facilitate case registration of cases of the beneficiaries for pre-litigation advice or seeking case representation and to conduct Legal Awareness and Legal literacy "Vidhi Baithak" at the village or Block level with support and guidance from Block Level Officer.

The key attraction of the event is the "Jan Sewa Janta ke Dwar" ("Public Service at the Doorsteps of the People") which encapsulates the essence of our commitment to the delivery of citizen-centric services to the citizens and inclusive development and empowerment. Several stalls will be set up by citizen centric departments besides the stalls of the Department of Justice for enabling citizens to avail all the services at one place.

This is an initiative undertaken with the active collaboration with District administration. State Level Tele-Law Workshop cum mela gives rise to the opportunity to also confront the challenges that lie ahead and strive for continuous improvement and innovation to gather insights from our collective experiences, share best practices, and chart a course towards our efforts and initiative to make it a more responsive and inclusive iteration of our flagship programs. Other highlights of the program include the release of State Booklet of Rajasthan which showcases the information of important schemes of the State and about Tele Law program.

As a strong endorsement of Nari-Bhagidari Abhiyan of the campaign, a special women edition of 'Voices of Beneficiaries' will be released which contains 75 strong stories of legal action and empowerment by women beneficiaries under Tele law program. This booklet acts as an inspiration for other women to become aware of their legal rights and take appropriate legal action by availing services and solutions of Department of Justice in order to solve their problems.

The field functionaries who are one of the important pillars of the program will carry out activities such as year-long reading of the Preamble and taking the Panch Pran Pledge under sub theme Sabko Nyay Har Ghar Nyay where participation among the citizens would be ensured. The best-performing functionaries will also be felicitated in the event by the chief guest.

Earlier, on 24th January 2024, the Department of Justice had organized an event in New Delhi during which the Vice-President of India inaugurated a year-long campaign titled 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' aimed at empowering every citizen with awareness about the Constitution and their legal rights and duties. During the launch, it was decided to organize regional and state-level programs at regular intervals throughout the year so that the wave of awareness and enthusiasm reaches and penetrates every nook and cranny of society. On similar lines, a program will be organized on March 9, 2024, at Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner, Rajasthan. (ANI)

