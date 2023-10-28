Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], October 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Sikkim Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year, Founder President of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) Bina Basnett on Saturday joined the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party.

Basnett joined the SDF today during a ceremony held in Gangtok in the presence of SDF supremo and former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling.

HSP president Bhaichung Bhutia was also present at the ceremony. Along with Basnett, also joining the SDF today were entrepreneur Robin Basnett and Sikkim government's Ret Principal Director of the Printing department, Nawang Tshering Lepcha.

Bina Basnett is a well-known social activist and politician in Sikkim and is also a physician by profession.

Today's development comes as a boost to the SDF ahead of the state elections that are scheduled to take place next year along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The next Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on or before April 2024 to elect the 32 members of the 10th Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

