Pune Apr 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will perform 'maha aarti' at the renowned Hanuman temple in Pune on Saturday, his party functionaries said.

The temple is situated on Kumthekar Road and Thackeray had helped renovate it, local MNS leader Ajay Shinde claimed.

Hanuman Jayanti will be observed across the country on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pune unit of the NCP said it would hold an "all religion" Hanuman Jayanti and 'Iftar' event at a Hanuman temple in Karevnagar here.

Thackeray had recently spoken about azaan being played at high volume from loudspeakers atop mosques and had asked authorities to curb the practice.

