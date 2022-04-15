Thane (Maharashtra), April 15: In a shocking display of rage, a senior citizen in Thane allegedly shot dead his daughter-in-law for not serving him breakfast along with tea, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday morning when Kashinath P. Patil, 76, pumped several bullets from his revolver into his 42-year-old daughter-in-law, Seema Patil, at their home in Vihang Shantivan Apartments in Rutu Park area of Rabodi.

After committing the crime, Patil fled from the spot and the Rabodi police have launched a manhunt for him, said an Investigating Officer.

Hearing the sound of the gunshots, other family members and neighbours rushed there and saw the profusely bleeding woman lying near the dining table.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed after a few hours.

Patil's younger daughter-in-law Shweta Patil later lodged a police complaint against their father-in-law, who is engaged in a sand supply business.

According to her complaint, the provocation was that her elder sister-in-law Seema Patil served their father-in-law only tea and was reportedly delaying or denying the breakfast, which enraged him, police said.

Police are investigating if there were any other motives or domestic disputes behind the sudden killing that shocked Thane residents and all family members are being questioned.

The police have booked the fugitive under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act and are on the lookout for him at various locations in Thane.

