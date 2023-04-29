Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) An alleged hardcore criminal was on Saturday arrested and heroin was seized from his possession in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Balwander Singh alias “Goru”, a resident of Vijaypur, was apprehended during a special checking at Ranjari village, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said.

“The arrested accused is a hardcore criminal-cum-heroin supplier who was also wanted in two other cases, related to attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, registered against him at police stations Bari Brahmana and Vijaypur in the past two years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the officer said police nabbed seven vagrants under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after they were found wandering near suspected locations frequented by drug addicts in the Bari Brahmana area of Jammu.

He said police patrolling has been intensified around suspected hotspots of “chitta” as part of its efforts to eradicate the menace from the society.

