Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) A hardcore criminal involved in several criminal cases was arrested by police in Jammu district on Friday, officials said.

Police conducted a raid in Sungal area of Akhnoor border tehsil and arrested Amar Parshad alias Pappu Bhaiya, they said.

The man has been involved in 13 criminal cases registered at Akhnoor police station, they said.

The notorious criminal was evading arrest trying to avoid prosecution, they added.

Police has started investigation into the cases on a fast-track basis to ensure justice to the victims of the crimes.

