Kozhikode, August 7: The Kerala government and the Consulate General of India in Dubai issued helpline numbers after an Air India Express plane met a brutal accident upon landing in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Relatives of the passengers are recommended to contact the numbers provided. Around 40 injured victims were rushed to the hospital following the runway skirmish. Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

"Relatives of passengers onboard Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that crashed at Karipur International Airport, can contact the following Helpline Number for enquiries - 0495 - 2376901," said a statement issued by the Kozhikode Collector.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai issued multiple helpline numbers in a series of updates on social media. "Air India Express has also established helpline number in Sharjah at 00971 6 5970303. People can call them as well for updates. Full details of injured and casualties are awaited," stated their official Twitter handle.

"Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway.We pray for well being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates.Our helplines 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575," the Consulate further added.

The Air India Express plane, numbered IX 1344, overshot the runway upon landing at the Karipur airport amid heavy rainfall at 7:38 am today. In a devastating video circulated on social media, the ill-fated plight could be seen wrecked into two pieces.

The preliminary reports claimed that the pilot along with two others onboard have died. An official confirmation on the fatalities was, however, awaited. The local legislator, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said nearly 40 passengers were injured and shifted to the local hospital.

