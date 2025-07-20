Dehradun, Jul 20 (PTI) A Haridwar man allegedly pushed his 17-year-old daughter into a canal, causing her to drown, when she refused to stop seeing a man she loved, police said on Sunday.

The man, Pradeep Kumar Dhiman, a resident of Dhalwala of Sidkul, was arrested and the body of the victim, Prachi, was fished out.

According to police, Dhiman took Prachi to the Mangalore canal bridge Saturday evening and pushed her into it.

When police reached the spot, they found kanwariyas surrounding Dhiman, ready to beat him.

After he was rescued from the pilgrims, Dhiman told police that his daughter had been having an affair with a man living in front of his house, which he did not like.

