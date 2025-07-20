Mumbai, July 20: In a deeply disturbing case from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a self-styled godman has been exposed for subjecting villagers to grotesque and abusive rituals under the pretext of spiritual healing. The accused, Sanjay Pagare, operated from a temple in Shiur village, Vaijapur tehsil, where he carried out horrific practices for over two years, exploiting the blind faith of vulnerable locals.

Pagare falsely claimed to possess supernatural powers, asserting that he could drive out evil spirits, facilitate marriages, and help childless couples through his so-called “aghori” rituals. In reality, his practices were abusive, degrading, and far from spiritual. Villagers—both men and women—were reportedly beaten with sticks, forced to stuff their own shoes into their mouths, and made to run aimlessly around the temple. In a shocking revelation, some victims were even made to consume tree leaves or drink the baba’s urine as part of his so-called treatment. Jharkhand Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Killed on Suspicion of Black Magic in Khunti District, 4 Arrested.

The truth came to light after activists from an anti-superstition organisation conducted a sting operation using hidden cameras. The footage, now with the authorities and aired by NDTV, captures Pagare stepping on a man’s face, forcing followers to smell shoes, and repeatedly striking individuals with a long stick in the name of “cleansing rituals.” ‘Black Magic’ Rituals Performed Outside Karnataka Milk Federation Office in Ballary Amid Possible Layoffs, KMF Director Suspects Disgruntled Employees’ Role.

Following the activists’ complaint, police registered an FIR against Sanjay Pagare under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including fraud, assault, and promoting superstition. Activists are now urging stronger implementation of the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, stressing that such abuse continues to thrive under the garb of religion and mysticism unless strict legal action is consistently enforced. The case highlights the urgent need to protect rural communities from such exploitative figures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).