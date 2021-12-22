New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): While reacting to Congress leader Harish Rawat's tweets taking pot shots at the party leadership and organization, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat took a dig at him by saying that "that he won't skip elections because that is his priority, but he should take some rest now."

"Harish Rawat is not going to take any rest. I think he is doing this to ensure his clout in the party. He will not turn his back on elections because elections are a priority for him," said Tirath Singh Rawat.

"Considering the way he is expressing his pain, I feel he should take some rest," he added.

Dismissing the comment made by Congress leader that "it's time to rest," the BJP leader said, "He is known for doing pressure politics. No one knows what he says and does. People are aware of his past."

"He is a senior leader of Congress. I think what he said today shows his pain towards the party. I hope he will live up to the feelings he expressed today," said BJP leader.

Tirath Singh Rawat slammed Harish Rawat, who was also Punjab Congress in-charge, over the infighting in that state leading to Congress stalwart Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh leaving the party.

"Recently he was in Punjab. What happened there we know. Congress got split into pieces and captain left the party. I think he might have learned something from that situation only," said Tirath Singh Rawat.

Further, slamming Congress party over infighting in Uttarakhand unit of the party, Tirath Singh Rawat said it will be easy for BJP to go to elections in this situation.

"Congress has always been scattered. Those who have so many splits in their family, so much infighting among themselves, how will they go outside and fight the elections. I don't think it will be easy for Congress to fight the elections like this. Certainly it would benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party," said Tirath Singh Rawat.

"Even today, the general public gives more attention to development, but when Congress itself is not one, how will they perform outside. Recent comment of Harish Rawat tells us there is certainly something going on inside that party. Everyone is pulling each other legs," he said.

In signs of trouble for Congress ahead of assembly polls in Uttarakhand, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday made a veiled attack on the Congress leadership.

He also expressed anguish at factionalism in the state unit saying there was "non-cooperation" from the party organisation in the state at most places and that a thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest".

"Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisation has turned away its face or is playing a negative role," Rawat said.

"There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he said.

"And then quietly in a corner of mind, a voice is erupting, 'na danyam, na palaynam'. Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will provide me guidance in this situation," he added.

Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP won 57 seats, Congress won 11 seats and two seats were won by others. (ANI)

