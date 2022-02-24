New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday advised the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) to harness the biodiversity parks in the city for developing new commercially viable herbal-based pharmaceutical products.

Baijal gave the suggestions during the fourth meeting of the General Council of DPSRU with Vice Chancellor and other members of the Council.

"Chaired the fourth meeting of the General Council of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) with Vice Chancellor and other members of the Council. The Council considered and approved the Annual Report for the year 2019-20 and also deliberated upon the audit report of the CAG for the years 2015-2021," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

"Advised the University to harness the Biodiversity parks in the city for developing new commercially viable herbal-based pharmaceutical products. Also Advised the university authorities to strengthen their internal accounting procedures and take necessary steps to address the observations made by the CAG,” he added.

Baijal also suggested that the university should focus on extensive research and development activities while fostering linkages with the industry and striving for highest standards of excellence.

