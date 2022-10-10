Kurukshetra, Oct 10 (PTI) Twenty-five farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra district have been fined for burning crop residue, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said information about crop residue burning at 33 places was received via satellite images from the Agriculture department and through eight other means.

Based on this information, a team of the Agriculture department visited the spots and confirmed that crop residue was set on fire at 25 places, while the remaining eight places could not be traced, the official said.

Taking immediate action, Agriculture department officials imposed fines of Rs 62,500. They also made those who had set crop residue on fire aware of its harmful effects on environment, he said.

Burning paddy residue causes pollution and has been banned by the government.

Sharma said the farmers of Kurukshetra should take advantage of the government's schemes for managing crop residue.

A special awareness campaign is also being run and camps have been organized in more than 158 villages, the official added.

