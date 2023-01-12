A visual from the site of the explosion in Panipat. (Photo/ANI)

Panipat (Haryana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Six members of a Panipat family were killed on Thursday in an explosion caused by a gas cylinder leak, police said.

"The explosion occurred when a family member lit a stove to make tea," Dharambir Kharab, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat said. The bodies were sent for autopsy

Also Read | MHA Writes to States to Keep Prisoners With Radical Ideology Separated From Other Inmates.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported, the police said, adding that a forensic team visited the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: National Forensic Science University Experts Visit Sultanpuri, Recreate Crime Scene With Dummies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)