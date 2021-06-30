Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) Haryana's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,68,639 on Wednesday with 87 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 9,431 as 14 more people succumbed to the disease.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, among other districts, Palwal and Ambala reported 10 cases each.

Hisar and Gurugram reported two deaths each, the bulletin stated.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 1,437. So far, 7,57,771 people have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 98.59 per cent, it said.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

