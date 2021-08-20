Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid rich tributes to iconic sprinter Milkha Singh, former state Governor Jagannath Pahadia, and some other prominent personalities who died recently.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra Excited for Their Son Jovan’s First Raksha Bandhan.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition, also read out some of the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls who passed away during the intervening period since the last assembly session was held in March this year.

Hooda also paid tributes to the farmers who have died during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Villagers Attempt Self-Immolation as Authorities Try to Demolish Homes for Vishnugad-Pipalkot Hydel Project.

The Monsoon Session of the Assembly commenced here on Friday.

The House paid homage to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, who passed away at the age of 91 in June after a month-long battle with Covid, and said in his death, the country has lost a great sports personality.

Rich tributes were also paid to Pahadia, who died at the age of 89 in May. In his passing away, the country has lost a veteran politician and an able administrator, the House said.

Tributes were also paid to 24 martyrs of the Army, para military and other security forces who showed indomitable courage by sacrificing their lives while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland.

Among other prominent personalities, the House also paid homage to former Haryana Minister Dr Kamla Verma, former Haryana Assembly Speaker Satbir Singh Kadian and former MLA Kitab Singh.

The House placed on record its deep sense of sorrow over 'corona warriors' and others losing their lives due to the pandemic and paid tributes to them.

The house also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

Rich tributes were also paid to three freedom fighters -- Amilal of Kherki village, Gurgaon, Lalti Ram of Dubaldhan village, Jhajjar and Prabhati Lal of Karira village, Mahendragarh.

Apart from this, the House also placed on record its deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Gulshan Khattar, brother of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Kanta Devi, grandmother of Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala; Brigadier (retd) Atma Singh and Sarla Atma Singh, parents of Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)