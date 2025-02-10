Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi and State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday jointly presided over a meeting regarding the preparation for the upcoming civic polls in the state.

Joshi assured Singh that the administration will extend full support in conducting the municipal elections in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo Writes to YouTube, Urges Removal of Video Related to Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' Show.

The Haryana State Election Commission had last week announced that polls for seven municipal corporations, four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees will be held on March 2, while voting for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9.

Polling for the municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar will be held on March 2.

Also Read | USAID Funded Outfits To Break India? BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Asks Pointed Questions, Draws Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Link.

There are a total of 45,26,227 registered voters across 33 municipalities, excluding Panipat. This includes 24,03,004 male voters, 21,23,072 female voters, and 151 transgender voters.

The municipal bodies comprise 21 municipal committees, four municipal councils, and eight municipal corporations, with 4,469 polling booths set up for the elections, Dhanpat Singh said during Monday's meeting, said an official statement.

During the meeting, extensive discussions on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, law and order, power supply, water supply and sanitation, health services, excise and taxation and other matters were also held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)