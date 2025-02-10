New Delhi, February 10: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Monday wrote a letter to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy at YouTube, urging to remove the video related to "India's Got Latent" show, where social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks, sparking outrage across the internet. "In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action," the letter read.

"An Action Taken Report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three (10) days from the date of issue of this letter," Kanoongo, who is also the former National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, said in the letter. The complaint filed by Yogendra Singh Thakur highlights the propagation of "negativity, discriminatory perspectives, religious and cultural intolerance, and disrespectful and obscene ideologies, particularly towards women and children." Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Here Is How YouTuber-Podcaster BeerBiceps Landed in Legal Trouble, Sparking Outrage Over Vulgar Remarks at Samay Raina’s Show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

According to the letter, the complaint alleged "obscene and vulgar content" along with misleading messages. Kanoongo wrote that the video content in controversy prima facie appears to be in violation of various sections under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCSO) Act. "These statements are not only deeply objectionable but also amount to a serious violation of woman and child rights," the letter read.

Earlier, a formal complaint was filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of "India's Got Latent" following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks. The complaint, registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleges that abusive language was used on the show. The complainant has demanded strict legal action against the accused. The controversy erupted after remarks made by Allahbadia during a YouTube episode of 'India's Got Latent' were deemed offensive and derogatory. Ranveer Allahbadia Parental Sex Question: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Controversial Remark of YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’ on ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show, Says ‘Action Should Be Taken Against Those Who Violate Rules’ (Watch Video).

The comments, which were made in a joking context, sparked widespread outrage. The complaint filed accuses the organizers and participants of deliberately making obscene remarks about women's private parts with the intent to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast. In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."

