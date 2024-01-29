Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], January 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday visited the residence of MP Dharambir Singh in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency and expressed grief over the demise of his father, the late Ch Bhalleram.

Expressing his grief, Haryana CM said that late Ch Bhalleram said that was a social person dedicating his life to serving the community.

Khattar also expressed his sincere sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to God for the departed soul's eternal peace.

Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra, MLA Ghanshyam Saraf, Aseem Goel, Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal and SP Varun Singla and State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Raj Kumar Makkar were also present. (ANI)

