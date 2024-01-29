Hamirpur, January 29: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district allegedly bit her husband's private parts, causing severe injuries, as she was reportedly fed up with his insistence on unnatural sex. Ramu Nishad, 34, has been hospitalised following the episode, and his condition is stated to be critical. The incident occurred on Sunday night after a dispute between the couple involving unnatural sex. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fed Up With Demand for 'Unnatural Sex', Angry Woman Bites Husband's Private Parts in Hamirpur

The wife bit her husband's private parts with her teeth, leaving him profusely bleeding. The man was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to another hospital for advanced treatment as his condition remained critical. The wife alleged that she was upset over the husband's demand for unnatural sex. Bestiality Horror in Alwar: Man Rapes Cow in Rajasthan, Arrested For Unnatural Sex

A case has been registered under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation. A senior police officer, Anoop Singh, said that a probe has been launched, adding action will be taken against the accused.

