Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated the 'MP Mobile Office' of Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Bhatia on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that such an office is a good and unique experiment by the Member of Parliament from Karnal which will be used for public welfare.

He said people of the Lok Sabha constituency will be benefitted through the facilities available in the mobile office.

He said that the Atal Seva Kendra is also a part of this mobile office which has been set up in a Tempo Traveller.

Elaborating on the use of the mobile office, he said that the Members of Parliament (MPs) will be present in their mobile office during their tour of the Lok Sabha constituency.

The office is well-equipped and also has Wi-Fi facility. Besides, sound system and lights have also been installed in the mobile office vans. (ANI)

