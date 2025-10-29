New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): As the assembly election in Bihar approaches, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has departed for Patna to address several public rallies for the poll-bound state.

Earlier on October 18, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Bihar has developed under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, with better roads, improved law and order, and higher per capita income, unlike the previous Congress-Lalu governments.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Hits Andhra Pradesh Coast, Triggers Heavy Rains With Strong Winds (Watch Video).

Saini further added that under the Congress-Lalu rule, Bihar became poorer and poorer.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Saini said, "Bihar has changed under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. The previous governments made the poor poorer. The system had collapsed. There were no roads. If someone recalls the law and order situation under Congress-Lalu rule, they get goosebumps. The BJP-Nitish Kumar alliance government developed Bihar... Per capita income had increased."

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk in Jail: Supreme Court To Hear Today Plea Challenging Ladakh-Based Climate Activist's Detention Under NSA.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is sharing seats for the upcoming Bihar elections: BJP and JDU will contest 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest 6 seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest 6 seats.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)