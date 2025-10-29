Amaravati, October 29: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam close to Narsapur during midnight, triggering heavy rains with strong winds, uprooting trees and disrupting electricity supply.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclone crossed the coast between 11.30 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. The rear sector of the cyclone entered the land early Wednesday morning. APSDMA said in a weather update at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday that ‘Montha’ moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours and weakened into a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Montha Landfall Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal Starts Landfall Near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Process To Continue for 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

Heavy Rains With Strong Winds Strike Andhra Pradesh

VIDEO | Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh Police personnel clear fallen trees and restore traffic movement in Epurupalem, Vetapalem, and nearby areas after strong winds hit the region. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Ba0UotJzOW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2025

“It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during next 6 hours and weaken further into a deep depression during subsequent 6 hours,” it said. The cyclone triggered heavy rains accompanied by strong winds with the speed of about 105 km per hour. Even after the landfall, the strong winds with speed of 85-95 kmph were continuing.

APSDMA has advised people in coastal Andhra to remain vigilant due to strong winds blowing through the region. The cyclone triggered storm surges along the coast. High tidal waves inundated roads in Konaseema district. High waves also lashed Uppada coast in Kakinada district. Electricity supply was disrupted in Rajahmundry due to strong winds. Cyclone Montha Update: IMD Says Severe Cyclonic Storm Weakens After Crossing Andhra Pradesh Coast, To Maintain Intensity During Next 6 Hours.

Coastal Andhra districts were receiving heavy rains since Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas. Main roads in Ongole town were flooded. Under the impact of the cyclone, Kavali received highest rainfall of 23 cm. Ulavapadu recorded 17 cm rainfall followed by 15 cm in Chirala. The IMD has issued red alert to all districts in coastal Andhra and Telangana for Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka under the impact of cyclone. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kurnool, Nandyal, Ananthapuram and YSR Kadapa districts. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu remained at Real Time Governance centre at Secretariat till 11.30 p.m. to review the situation. He directed officials to remain alert throughout the night to prevent loss of life and property

The Chief Minister held a teleconference with district collectors to review the current status of the cyclone. He instructed ministers to visit the cyclone-affected areas, interact with the people, and immediately implement relief measures to instil confidence among them. He emphasised that power supply should be restored promptly after the cyclone by repairing damaged electric poles and substations. He further stated that he has requested the Centre to send central teams to assess the overall cyclone damage, including crop losses.

