New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday paid a courtesy visit to State Co-incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar at his residence in the national capital.

During the meeting, both leaders held detailed and meaningful discussions on various organisational issues concerning the party's structure and strategy.

According to officials, the meeting was part of a routine exchange of ideas between senior party members and aimed at strengthening the party's coordination at both the state and national levels.

"Today, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a courtesy visit to State Co-incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar at his residence in Delhi. During this, detailed and meaningful discussions were held on various organisational issues," a party statement said.

A day earlier, in a significant initiative to transform Haryana into a global tourism hotspot, the Nayab Singh Saini government said it is gearing up for a series of ambitious projects that promise to boost the economy, create jobs, and firmly place Haryana on the international map.

From building a world-class Disneyland in the heart of the Delhi-NCR region to expanding the scale of the International Gita Mahotsav, the Haryana government is set to become a hub of cultural celebration and spiritual heritage.

Additionally, to establish the state as a global destination for pilgrimage, a proposal has been made to organise three Melas every year at Surajkund and to celebrate the International Gita Mahotsav on a larger scale, with a request for financial assistance from the Central Government.

Leading this vision, the Chief Minister paid a courtesy visit to Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday to discuss these ambitious projects. During the meeting, Saini discussed ways to promote tourism in Haryana and preserve the state's rich cultural heritage, to establish the state as a prominent tourist destination on the global map. (ANI)

