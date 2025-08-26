By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to former Chief Minister and 'Vikas Purush' Chaudhary Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Remembering his immense contributions, the Chief Minister said that Chaudhary Bansi Lal served as the Chief Minister of Haryana four times, leading the state for over 11 years and giving it a distinct identity through his visionary policies.

Over a political career spanning five decades, Bansi Lal was elected seven times to the Haryana Legislative Assembly, three times to the Lok Sabha, and twice to the Rajya Sabha. At the Centre, he held key portfolios, including Defence, Transport and Railways.

Describing him as a Karmayogi, a symbol of value-based politics, and an efficient administrator, Saini said Bansi Lal's farsighted vision and dedication to public service laid the foundation of modern Haryana.

"His contributions and policies will continue to inspire generations to come," the Chief Minister added.

Alongside the tribute, Saini also highlighted the state government's commitment to strengthening higher education, particularly for girls. He said the government is working towards establishing a government college within a 20-kilometre radius, an initiative envisioned by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

Citing Palwal district as an example, the Chief Minister said seven government colleges are already operational near Village Janauli. At Government College, Palwal--just six km away--560 boys and 733 girls are enrolled, while 339 girls are pursuing studies at Government Girls College, Mandkola, located 15 km from the village.

He further informed that a District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) has been operational in Janauli since 2015.

Saini said that this farsighted initiative has significantly expanded access to higher education for daughters across the state and reaffirmed that the government remains committed to empowering the youth through quality education. (ANI)

