Ambala (Haryana) [India], January 21 (ANI): Congress leaders on Saturday protested and burned the effigy of the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan, after he was accused of molestation and exploitation by the players.

Congress has stood in support of the players, demanding justice for the players and legal action against Brij Bhushan.

During the protest, the Congress leaders also raised slogans against the government.

Congress leader from Ambala, Atul Mahajan demanded a fair inquiry into the allegations made by the players.

He said, "Those who are doing such wrong things by sitting in high positions should be removed. BJP government is trying to save its people, due to which the sportspersons were forced to stage a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar."

Meanwhile, Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar on Saturday termed the charges levelled against the federation's president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 'baseless'.

Speaking to ANI, Tomar said the wrestlers, who sat in a dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and levelled allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety against the WFI president, have not produced any evidence to support their claims.

"The allegations are baseless. It has been 3-4 days (since the wrestlers sat in protest) and they still haven't produced any evidence. I have been associated with them for the past 12 years and I never came across any such incident or allegation," Tomar told ANI.

He added that the WFI president has stepped aside from his post pending the probe against him by the Union Sports ministry.

"He has stepped aside from his post till the ongoing investigation against him concludes. He hasn't resigned but has distanced himself from the day-to-day affairs of the WFI, pending the probe," Tomar added.

After late-night parleys with the protesting star grapplers, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will 'step aside' from the day-to-day affairs of the WFI till the seven-member 'oversight committee' led by Olympian MC Marykom completes its inquiry into the allegations against him.

The probe committee has been given a mandate of four weeks to submit its report, the minister added. (ANI)

