Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) In a crackdown on illegal mining, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau carried out raids across 11 districts of the state, on the intervening night of December 11-12, state's Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

During the operation, 358 vehicles were checked leading to the confiscation of 52 vehicles, including 22 dumper trucks, five heavy earth moving machines, excavators, tractor-trolleys/overloaded vehicles which were being used in "illegal mining activities", Vij said in an official statement.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Dares PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Reclaim PoK and Aksai Chin Before 2024 General Elections (Watch Video).

He said that the recently-constituted Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has been gathering intelligence on the illegal mining operations throughout the state.

The minister said 51 teams, comprising 480 police personnel of various ranks, carried out synchronised raids by setting up 30 checkpoints and 66 mobile parties, commencing from 11 pm on Monday which continued till early this morning.

Also Read | CVoter Survey on Article 370 Verdict: Big Majority of Respondents Welcome Supreme Court Judgment on Article 370 Abrogation.

The raids were carried out across Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Faridabad and Palwal for sand mining and Nuh, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri for stone mining, he said.

Vij had issued directives to the Bureau, urging them to intensify the campaign against illegal mining and illicit liquor in the state with greater rigour and effectiveness.

He said that collaboration with other stakeholder departments of Transport, Town & Country Planning, Power and Irrigation are also underway and similar campaigns will be launched in future as and when more officers, manpower and resources are made available to the Bureau.

He warned those involved in illegal activities in this regard to abstain from wrongdoing, else strict action shall be taken against them by the enforcement bureau which has successfully created units in all the 22 revenue districts of Haryana to achieve the mandate given to it by the state government.

A S Chawla, Additional DGP Haryana State Enforcement Bureau stated that the simultaneous targeting of such antisocial elements at multiple locations is bound to yield positive outcomes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)