Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 8 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three members of a family died after a fire broke out in their residence in the Greenfield area of Faridabad.

According to preliminary information, the fire reportedly started following a blast in the air conditioner's compression unit, which led to heavy smoke spreading throughout the building.

Speaking to ANI, a resident of the area, Shalini, said, "We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread in the whole building. There were four people in the house. Three have died. Police are present at the spot."

As per the neighbours, four individuals were inside the house at the time of the incident. While three succumbed, the condition of the fourth person is yet to be confirmed.

Further details into the incident are awaited, and an official investigation is underway.

Earlier in August, a massive fire broke out in several shops at Hansi Gate in Bhiwani in Haryana in the early hours of August 10.

The blaze that broke out at 2:30 am was reportedly attributed to a short circuit, according to the Fire Department.

The fire spread through several shops selling school bags, and goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes. (ANI)

