Bhiwani, August 10: A huge fire broke out in several shops at Hansi Gate in Bhiwani in Haryana in the early hours of Sunday. The blaze that broke out at 2:30 am has been reportedly attributed to a short circuit according to the Fire Department. The fire spread through several shops selling school bags and goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes. According to the officials, the fire tenders have put out the fire. Uttar Pradesh: 7 Suffered Serious Burns After Stampede-Like Situation Breaks Out Due to Fire at Atma Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple in Varanasi (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out in several Shops at Hansi Gate

#WATCH | Haryana | Fire tenders have put out the fire that broke out at school bag shops at Hansi Gate in Bhiwani today at 2:30 am due to a short circuit. pic.twitter.com/HG6abrh1Ty — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

Speaking to ANI, a Fire Officer, Sunil, said, "We recieved information around 2.35 am that a fire broke out at Vardhaman Bag House and Mukesh Bag House near Hansi Ghat. By the time we reached, the fire was at its peak... Since night, around 10-11 fire tenders were used to put out the fire... The fire has been put out now...". More details are awaited.

