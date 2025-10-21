Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Rathiwas village of Gurugram on Monday evening.

Six fire tenders were present at the spot. More details regarding the incident are still awaited.

In another incident, a fire broke out at the Bhadasiya fruit market in Jodhpur.

Efforts are currently underway to douse the flames.

In a different incident in Gurugram, a large fire broke out in a showroom early on Tuesday. The store owner claims that at 2:30 AM, he got a call alerting him to the fire.

After arriving at the location, Fire Officer Narender Kumar informed reporters, "We received report of shops on fire. We immediately dispatched 2 vehicles. All fire stations have been put on standby and vehicles have been called in." (ANI)

