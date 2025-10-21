Mumbai, October 21: As investors gear up for the auspicious Diwali 2025 Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, many are still confused over which stocks or shares to buy. According to NDTV Profit, HG Infra (NSE: HGINFRA), Crompton Greaves (NSE: CROMPTON), Birla Corp (NSE: BIRLACORPN), Greenply (NSE: GREENPLY ), Info Edge (NSE: NAUKRI ), Aptus Value (NSE: APTUS), Orient Electric (NSE: ORIENTELEC ), and DCB Bank (NSE: DCBBANK) are among the ‘Shagun Stocks’ to buy on Diwali Muhurat Trading.

This year, the Muhurat trading session will take place today, Tuesday, October 21, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, with a pre-open session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. The Indian stock market will remain closed for all other trading on that day, except for this special hour. It must be noted that October 22 will be observed as a holiday for Diwali Balipratipada. Stock Market Holidays for Diwali 2025: Will NSE and BSE Remain Open on Dhanteras, Deepavali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja? When Is Muhurat Trading? Check Details.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is a special one-hour session conducted at the Indian stock markets to mark the start of a new Samvat year. During this time, traders buy stocks as a token of appreciation for Goddess Lakshmi, wishing that she would bring them good luck. Muhurat trading is conducted like any other trading day with full formality. This year, BSE and NSE will mark Samvat 2082 with Muhurat trading.

Stocks to Buy During Muhurat Trading 2025 on October 21

HG Infra ( NSE: HGINFRA)

Crompton Greaves ( NSE: CROMPTON)

Birla Corp ( NSE: BIRLACORPN )

) Greenply ( NSE: GREENPLY )

) Info Edge ( NSE: NAUKRI)

Aptus Value ( NSE: APTUS )

) Orient Electric ( NSE: ORIENTELEC )

) DCB Bank ( NSE: DCBBANK )

Muhurat Trading: Significance

Muhurat trading is considered significant as it is said that this token trading session provides a window to get a better chance of earning wealth and gaining prosperity throughout the year. Some traders do Muhurat trading as a token of appreciation to Goddess Lakshmi, who signifies wealth. Diwali Samvat 2082: Nifty, Sensex End Samvat 2081 on Strong Note With 6% Return.

Muhurat Trading: History

The BSE, formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, first started Muhurat trading in 1957. Meanwhile, the NSE has kept the tradition alive and started to mark the special trading session since 1992.

According to the news agency IANS, India’s stock market began Samvat 2082 with strong momentum, as the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed over the one-year high mark on the final day of Samvat 2081 on Monday, October 20. In Samvat 2081, the benchmark Nifty 50 has returned around 6% since last Diwali, and its one-year returns stood at 3.58%. The BSE benchmark Sensex returned 3.19% in the last year and around 6 per cent in Samvat 2081.

