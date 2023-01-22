Haryana [India], January 22 (ANI): India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26 on Thursday.

The Haryana government on Sunday released a list of events being planned across the state as part of this year's Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade: 23 Tableaux From States, Various Ministries and Departments To Be on Display During R-Day Celebrations, Check List Here.

As per an official statement, Republic Day celebrations will be celebrated at 75 places across the state.

Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar will hoist the national flag at Yamunanagar's Jagadhri.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Hacked to Death by Three Assailants With Machetes and Sickles in Broad Daylight Near Puranapul; Investigation Underway.

While Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag at Thanesar in Kurukshetra.

The statement said that Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will hoist the national flag at Hisar, and Home Minister Anil Vij will hoist the national flag in Ambala.

The President of Zilla Parishad will hoist the national flag at 4 places. A program will be held in Haryana Raj Bhavan Chandigarh, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)