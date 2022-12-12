Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) The state government will bring a revised Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill in the upcoming winter session of the state assembly after rectification of certain discrepancies pointed out by the Centre.

Home Minister Anil Vij told reporters in Ambala on Monday that the cabinet had recently approved draft rules of an act enacted earlier this year on unlawful religious conversions.

"We have already framed a law on love jihad in Haryana. Rules are being framed," said Vij.

Haryana had in March passed a Bill against religious conversion through force, undue influence or allurement.

On Haryana Organised Crime Control Act, Vij said the Centre had raised some objections.

After making necessary rectifications, "the new bill will be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha session beginning later this month", he said.

The Haryana government had in August withdrawn the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, after "certain discrepancies" were pointed out by the Centre.

The Bill had made special provisions for prevention and control of and for coping with criminal activity by organised crime syndicates or gangs.

The 2019 version of the Bill too had been withdrawn following some observations to certain provisions after which a revised one was brought in 2020. But that too was taken back after the law and justice ministry and the finance ministry at the Centre pointed out discrepancies.

Certain provisions of the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, were also found to be in conflict with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

The Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, was passed by the Assembly on November 6, 2020, and the Governor had reserved it for the consideration of the President of India under Article 201 of the Constitution.

On November 5, 2020, Vij had proposed a resolution to withdraw the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Control Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Assembly on August 4, 2019.

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' set to enter Haryana on December 21, Vij said the opposition leader is welcome in the state and whatever has to be done in terms of his security will be done.

