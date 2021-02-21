Karnal, Feb 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said Rs 7 crore will be spent on developong Karna Lake here as a key tourist destination.

The beautification of the lake will be completed in the next one year, the chief minister at a meeting with officials here.

The CM also approved a master plan prepared for the beautification of the lake, an official statement said, adding that he directed the officials to ensure that the maximum number of tourists visit the water body.

Khattar also asked officials of the Irrigation Department to make arrangements for discharging clean water into the lake through a canal.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav gave a presentation regarding the beautification of the lake. He shared 1.26 km periphery area of the Karna Lake will be developed.

