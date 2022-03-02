Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday lauded the state government for ensuring equitable development of every region and section in the state by rising above regionalism and nepotism.

“Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had said that 'an ideal society is based on liberty, equality and fraternity', following this principle, the state government has ensured equitable development of every region and every section by rising above the considerations of caste, regionalism and nepotism,” said Dattatraya while delivering his address on the first day of the budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

“Today, this strong wind of change can be felt from Panchkula to Palwal and from Sirsa to Faridabad. In the NITI Aayog SDG India Index 2020-21, Haryana is among the leading states of the country,” he added.

He said the state government has brought “unprecedented changes” to realise the dream of 'Ram Rajya' -- the epitome of good governance.

The state government is of the firm conviction that prosperity and happiness can prevail in Haryana only if farmers become prosperous, he said.

He also said the state government has set a target to implement National Education Policy by 2025.

The budget session will continue till March 22.

