New Delhi [India] June 14 (ANI): Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and presented three demands related to his constituency, Ambala Cantonment. These included the transfer of military land for civil hospital expansion, construction of a four-lane access road to the domestic airport and widening of roads adjoining military zones

He requested that military land adjacent to the existing Civil and Cancer Hospital in Ambala Cantonment be allocated to the Haryana government for hospital expansion. It is noteworthy that the Atal Cancer Hospital was inaugurated on May 9, 2022, within the civil hospital premises. Now, a large number of cancer patients from seven nearby states come here for treatment. However, there are no adequate facilities for accompanying attendants, prompting the Haryana Minister to propose the construction of a dharamshala (rest house), for which land is needed, an official release said.

A Critical Care Centre is also planned at the civil hospital and funding for the same has already been sanctioned by the state government. Furthermore, there is a proposal to set up a Spinal Injury Centre, which would require around 2 to 3 acres of land. This centre will provide specialized treatment for spine-related disorders and has already received approval. It will offer comprehensive medical management for spinal ailments.

It's worth noting that Ambala Cantonment's civil hospital was built decades ago, when the town's population was only about 30,000 to 35,000. Today, the population has reached around 2,50,000, making hospital expansion an urgent need.

Vij urged the Defence Minister to allow the expansion of the road in front of the newly developed domestic airport in Ambala Cantonment, which falls under military jurisdiction, into a four-lane road. Previously, Vij had coordinated with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to get land transferred from the military to the state government for the construction of this domestic airport. The state paid Rs.133 crore to the Ministry of Defence in exchange for 20 acres of land, on which the airport has now been constructed.

The Haryana Minister also requested Rajnath Singh to facilitate the widening of several narrow roads in Ambala Cantonment under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Council and Cantonment Board - especially in areas like Boh and Babyal. These roads were built decades ago and are too narrow by today's standards, making it necessary to widen it in line with surrounding roads. (ANI)

